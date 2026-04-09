Flight instructor booked for ‘raping’ trainee pilot in Begumpet

HYDERABAD: A trainee pilot has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a flying instructor in Begumpet. Police have registered a case of rape against the 30-year-old instructor and launched an investigation.

According to police, the woman joined a pilot training institute in Begumpet in January 2025 and became acquainted with two instructors during her course. The three would occasionally meet for study sessions at a paying guest accommodation in Brahmanwadi.

Police said that on December 27, she went to the accommodation around 6.30 pm for a study session and was alone with the accused. When she attempted to leave, he allegedly persuaded her to stay back and shared personal issues to gain her trust. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and warned her against disclosing the incident. Police said the accused continued to threaten her with harm and defamation, which prevented her from approaching authorities immediately.

Due to the trauma and fear, the woman stopped attending study sessions from March. She later approached Begumpet police, following which a case was registered under Sections 64(2)(f) and 351(2) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.