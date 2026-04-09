Framing Life Through Light and Lens: Shamdat on Craft, Cinema, and Staying Real

Tell us about your journey.

I wasn’t a passionate filmmaker to begin with. I wasn’t good at academics, and my parents were teachers, so it was a tough phase for me. I used to perform on stage and was good at drama, but like many others, I didn’t know what I wanted to do in life. I thought photography would be an easy job, so I decided to pursue it. When I went to film school, they suggested I take up acting because of my background. My father told me, ‘Do whatever you want, but complete a course’. So, I did an acting course in Trivandrum. Later, I started taking photographs along with my friends and developed an interest in photography. I didn’t know if I was good or bad, but I began doing wedding photography. In my first year itself, I received a national award and a state award — that’s when I realised this is what I should be doing. A turning point in my life was watching the film Aham, which featured Santosh Sivan, with cinematography by Venu. While watching it, my friends commented on the cinematography being ‘out of focus’ and laughed. That made me curious, I wanted to understand what cinematography really meant. With the money I earned from wedding and press photography, I made a black-and-white silent short film, which won a state award. For me, cinematography is a taste of life.



How has your experience been working in Telugu cinema?

As an artist, I still haven’t reached complete satisfaction. Every project teaches me something new. Films like MAD are incredibly enjoyable because of the director’s comedic narration, there’s laughter throughout the day on set. On the other hand, Virupaksha was a dark story, which I equally enjoyed as a technician. Thandel is more commercial, but having already worked on Uppena, I wanted to ensure it didn’t look visually similar, even though I was the cinematographer for both. I love travelling and discovering real locations. I believe the whole world is a set created by God. Instead of building artificial sets, I prefer finding natural spaces and enhancing them. I also try to create natural light sources wherever possible.