Kshitij’s play mirrors generational love and trauma patterns

The stage is often where stories find their sharpest truth, and for Kshitij, that truth comes from something deeply familiar, almost uncomfortable. As he prepares to bring his play, Farewell: An Entropy of Separation to Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events on April 11 from 7.30pm onwards, what he carries with him is not just a performance, but a quiet observation of how love and family shape us in ways we rarely question.
Kshitij begins by tracing where the idea first took root, almost like a slow realisation that refused to leave him. “The idea of Farewell came to me when I noticed a pattern in my friends, because when I met their parents, I realised their behaviour came from them. Even in their relationships, I saw the same patriarchal setup as their parents. I observed how our family shapes our idea of love, and when I explored this concept,” he says.
Talking about the story, Kshitij shares, “The story is about a girl who is frustrated with her father, and finds an escape in her lover. However, the lover also turns out the same way, and then she escapes to another person who becomes her husband. She has a kid with her husband and is sure that she will not make him the same way. But the child also ultimately goes and becomes like that. These are the men of our society with the same upbringing in this patriarchal setup. The women also have the same expectations in this patriarchal setup. Farewell highlights how we keep inheriting these generational traumas.”
As he returns to Hyderabad, there is a sense of familiarity mixed with anticipation. He recalls his previous visit with warmth. “I am very excited because on August 22, 2025, I had a show called Bacchon Ki Kahani, Sirf Badon Ke Liye in Hyderabad, and I had no hope that I would get the response that I got there; but, I got a very overwhelming response.This time I am more excited to see how people will perceive this show,” he admits.
Behind the performance lies a process that he describes as deceptively simple yet deeply demanding. “There was a time when I wanted to become a proper actor. I used to do a lot of nuances in the craft of acting. But then I used to write my own stuff and started performing it. I realised that the biggest challenge is only one — acting is like a coolie. I have to deliver what the writer has written to the audience without breaking it, along with simplicity, layered emotions and multiple characters,” he says candidly.
Interestingly, theatre was never the plan. He says, recalling his early days in Mumbai. “When I started watching plays at Prithvi Theatre, it became an addiction for me,” he adds, mentioning how watching actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Manav Kaul and others have inspired him to tell his own stories.
As Farewell: An Entropy of Separation arrives in Hyderabad, it feels like one of those stories that might stay with you. It is not just something to watch, but something to reflect on. And maybe, somewhere along the way, it nudges you to notice patterns you have always overlooked.