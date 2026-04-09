Kshitij’s play mirrors generational love and trauma patterns

Talking about the story, Kshitij shares, “The story is about a girl who is frustrated with her father, and finds an escape in her lover. However, the lover also turns out the same way, and then she escapes to another person who becomes her husband. She has a kid with her husband and is sure that she will not make him the same way. But the child also ultimately goes and becomes like that. These are the men of our society with the same upbringing in this patriarchal setup. The women also have the same expectations in this patriarchal setup. Farewell highlights how we keep inheriting these generational traumas.”