NGT refuses stay on Future City project in Telangana, seeks state response

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) on Tuesday declined to grant an interim stay on the proposed ‘Future City’ project in Telangana, while hearing a petition alleging that development had begun without mandatory environmental clearance.

The Tribunal accepted the state’s submission that the project is at a nascent stage and directed it to file a counter-affidavit by June 9.

The plea was filed by environmentalist Dr Donthi Narsimha Reddy, who alleged that groundwork for a 30,000-acre township and area development project had commenced without obtaining prior Environmental Clearance (EC), as required under the EIA Notification, 2006.

The petitioner contended that proceeding with infrastructure activity without prior clearance violates environmental norms and amounts to presenting regulators with a fait accompli. He also pointed out that the state had constituted the Future City Development Authority under the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975, to oversee the project.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy submitted that no illegal development activity was underway and that the project was still in its early stages. He assured the Tribunal that environmental clearance would be obtained at the appropriate stage, if required under law.

Taking note of these submissions, the Bench declined to grant interim relief and posted the matter for further hearing on June 9.