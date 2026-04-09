Seven Hyderabad lakes to be revived at Rs 145 crore

HYDERABAD: After restoring three major lakes in Phase-I, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is preparing to take up seven more under the next phase of its lake rejuvenation drive, with an estimated outlay of Rs 145 crore.

The agency had earlier revived Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally and Bum Rukn-ud-Daula lake in Shivrampally, while works are underway at Thammidikunta lake in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet and Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal. Building on this, the Phase-II will focus on seven additional lakes as part of a larger plan to restore urban water bodies.

The next phase will cover Bhagirathamma Cheruvu in Puppalaguda (54 acres, Rs 22 crore), Erla Cheruvu in Madinaguda (31 acres, Rs 17 crore), Ramanthapuram Cheruvu (42.89 acres, Rs 19 crore), Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet (54.71 acres, Rs 21 crore), Ibrahim Cheruvu (Pedda Cheruvu) in Manikonda (88 acres, Rs 29 crore), Nacharam Cheruvu (108 acres, Rs 30.50 crore) and Krishnakanth Park lake in Rahmathnagar (27.35 acres, Rs 7.50 crore).