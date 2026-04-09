Seven Hyderabad lakes to be revived at Rs 145 crore

HYDERABAD: After restoring three major lakes in Phase-I, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is preparing to take up seven more under the next phase of its lake rejuvenation drive, with an estimated outlay of Rs 145 crore.
The agency had earlier revived Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally and Bum Rukn-ud-Daula lake in Shivrampally, while works are underway at Thammidikunta lake in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet and Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal. Building on this, the Phase-II will focus on seven additional lakes as part of a larger plan to restore urban water bodies.
The next phase will cover Bhagirathamma Cheruvu in Puppalaguda (54 acres, Rs 22 crore), Erla Cheruvu in Madinaguda (31 acres, Rs 17 crore), Ramanthapuram Cheruvu (42.89 acres, Rs 19 crore), Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet (54.71 acres, Rs 21 crore), Ibrahim Cheruvu (Pedda Cheruvu) in Manikonda (88 acres, Rs 29 crore), Nacharam Cheruvu (108 acres, Rs 30.50 crore) and Krishnakanth Park lake in Rahmathnagar (27.35 acres, Rs 7.50 crore).
The state government has approved the restoration of 14 lakes within Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits at an estimated cost of Rs 303 crore under HYDRAA. Tenders have been invited for seven of these in the current phase.
The works will focus on clearing encroachments, diverting sewage inflows, desilting and strengthening bunds, and restoring natural flow channels. Inlets and outlets will be redesigned and linked to Sewage Treatment Plants to ensure only treated water enters the lakes.
Officials said the initiative aims to improve groundwater levels, restore storage capacity and reduce flood risk during the monsoon. Measures will also include fencing, creation of green buffer zones and development of walking and cycling tracks.
The project also targets the removal of illegal constructions within Full Tank Level areas to reclaim lake boundaries. Desilting and widening of feeder channels are expected to improve water flow and prevent overflow in surrounding localities.
Once completed, the lakes will be developed as public spaces with walking tracks, open gyms, children’s play areas and landscaped green zones, combining ecological restoration with urban use.