Teen drug peddler held with narcotics worth Rs 11 lakh in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chilkalaguda police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly supplying drugs and seized 115 grams of narcotic substance worth Rs 11.5 lakh. The accused was identified as Sai Nikhil Yadav alias Sai.

According to H-NEW DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, the accused avoided using his personal phone and instead relied on others’ devices to evade detection. He allegedly procured drugs from an absconding peddler, Aditya, through Instagram at lower prices and sold them at higher rates. Customers were contacted via social media, and deliveries were made in person.

Police said Sai Nikhil, a Hyderabad native, had dropped out of intermediate studies and developed a drug habit during college. He later turned sub-peddler after coming into contact with a senior, now absconding.

Investigators said he operated cautiously, using social media platforms and borrowed phones. Police described him as a habitual offender with a criminal background. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and investigation is under way.