Where Heritage Meets High Jewellery: The House of Rose’s Timeless Sparkle

Tell us about The House of Rose.

The House of Rose is a legacy brand with a history spanning over 45 years. The vision was to create an international luxury brand of Indian origin. This dream began in the 1980s and has since grown into a strong presence across India, the Middle East, and European markets.

The idea truly took shape in 1989 when I visited Bazos and noticed that while many global luxury brands catered to Indian royalty like the maharajas, there wasn’t a single brand of Indian origin. Given India’s rich heritage, culture, and design sensibilities, I felt there was immense potential to create something that the world would recognise and celebrate. The House of Rose is among the few luxury brands that run over 16 collections simultaneously. The showcase featured our Harmony collection, which focuses on form and colour — something deeply significant in Indian culture. We also have Colours of Life, one of our most iconic collections that celebrates India’s vibrancy through precious stones like tanzanite, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and diamonds. In addition, collections like Purely Pearls and Opera, inspired by the Art Deco style, reflect the diversity of our design language.



What inspired you to create these collections?

I believe the ultimate designer in the universe is the Almighty. All creative inspiration stems from what He has created. Whether it’s a leaf, a butterfly, or a tree — every form of beauty comes from nature. My travels and experiences have allowed me to observe and interpret these creations, which I then translate into my designs.

