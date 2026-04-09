Where Heritage Meets High Jewellery: The House of Rose’s Timeless Sparkle

Sparkling rubies and striking statement pieces that shimmer with elegance — the collection by The House of Rose is nothing short of captivating. The jewellery brand recently showcased its exquisite designs at the Teach for Change fashion walk, presenting creations that exude both royalty and contemporary style. Known for its opulent aesthetic and refined craftsmanship, the label continues to stand out in the luxury space. CE speaks to Biren Vaidya, owner and MD of House of Rose, who shares insights into the brand and its journey.
Excerpts
Tell us about The House of Rose.
The House of Rose is a legacy brand with a history spanning over 45 years. The vision was to create an international luxury brand of Indian origin. This dream began in the 1980s and has since grown into a strong presence across India, the Middle East, and European markets.
The idea truly took shape in 1989 when I visited Bazos and noticed that while many global luxury brands catered to Indian royalty like the maharajas, there wasn’t a single brand of Indian origin. Given India’s rich heritage, culture, and design sensibilities, I felt there was immense potential to create something that the world would recognise and celebrate. The House of Rose is among the few luxury brands that run over 16 collections simultaneously. The showcase featured our Harmony collection, which focuses on form and colour — something deeply significant in Indian culture. We also have Colours of Life, one of our most iconic collections that celebrates India’s vibrancy through precious stones like tanzanite, rubies, emeralds, pearls, and diamonds. In addition, collections like Purely Pearls and Opera, inspired by the Art Deco style, reflect the diversity of our design language.
What inspired you to create these collections?
I believe the ultimate designer in the universe is the Almighty. All creative inspiration stems from what He has created. Whether it’s a leaf, a butterfly, or a tree — every form of beauty comes from nature. My travels and experiences have allowed me to observe and interpret these creations, which I then translate into my designs.
Can you tell us about men’s collection?
India has had a rich tradition of men’s jewellery for generations, though it wasn’t explored fully post-Independence. When you look at the maharajas and their exquisite adornments, there is so much to draw from. I enjoy incorporating jewellery into both Western and Indian attire, including Indo-Western styles.
What is one challenging aspect of jewellery design?
I don’t see design as a challenge — for me, it is driven by passion and creativity. However, I strongly believe in achieving perfection. Unless I am completely satisfied with a design and its execution, I would rather hold it back than present something that doesn’t meet my standards.
How did you come up with the name The House of Rose?
While conceptualising the name, we reflected on what a rose symbolises — beauty, fragrance, love, romance, strength, and even resilience through its thorns. Together, these elements represent the character and emotional depth of a woman. I firmly believe women are the stronger force, and I hold deep respect for the women in my life who form its foundation.
Are you planning a store in Hyderabad?
Manchu Lakshmi has been a dear friend and a strong patron of our brand, and we do hope to collaborate on something special in Hyderabad in the future.