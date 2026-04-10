Demolition drive in Hyderabad leaves street vendors jobless, seek rehabilitation from government

HYDERABAD: For dozens of street vendors along the stretch between Malkajgiri X Road and Anand Bagh Chowrasta, Wednesday marked the loss of their livelihoods as a demolition drive reduced kiosks and makeshift shops to rubble.
The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) cleared footpath encroachments, leaving families dependent on these businesses in shock and uncertainty. Many of the affected vendors said they had been running their trade at the location for nearly three decades.
Now displaced, vendors have appealed to the state government to provide alternative spaces to continue their work. Many said returning to the same spots may be their only option if no rehabilitation is offered. They also pointed out that they possess valid street vendor identity cards, which they believe entitle them to protection or rehabilitation under existing policies. “We are not asking for charity — just a place to work. Our entire families depend on this. Without it, how do we survive?” vendors said.
For many, street vending was not merely a source of income but a livelihood built over years. Several had taken loans worth a few lakh rupees from banks and private lenders, relying on daily earnings to repay them. “We took loans believing our business would sustain us. Now everything has collapsed overnight,” they said.
Vendors alleged that the demolition was carried out in the presence of police using JCBs, with little or no time given to clear their belongings.
Among those affected is V Swathi from Dammaiguda, who ran a small flower and fruit stall. “They came in the morning and asked us to vacate, but before we could react, they started removing everything without any notice. We pleaded for time, but they did not listen,” she said. “Everything is ruined. I have not eaten since yesterday. I do not know what to do.”
Swapna, who sold flowers and sugarcane juice, said their belongings were damaged and thrown onto the road. “We want our place back. This is our only source of income. If not allowed, we will set up temporary sheds again,” she said.
Kalavathy, another vendor, said she is unable to pay `10,000 in rent or her children’s school fees. “Their exams are about to begin. What should I do? I am helpless,” she said.
MMC officials said the drive was undertaken to clear footpaths for pedestrians and reduce traffic congestion. Around 30 to 35 temporary sheds were removed, and more such drives are likely in the coming days.