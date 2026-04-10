Demolition drive in Hyderabad leaves street vendors jobless, seek rehabilitation from government

HYDERABAD: For dozens of street vendors along the stretch between Malkajgiri X Road and Anand Bagh Chowrasta, Wednesday marked the loss of their livelihoods as a demolition drive reduced kiosks and makeshift shops to rubble.

The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) cleared footpath encroachments, leaving families dependent on these businesses in shock and uncertainty. Many of the affected vendors said they had been running their trade at the location for nearly three decades.

Now displaced, vendors have appealed to the state government to provide alternative spaces to continue their work. Many said returning to the same spots may be their only option if no rehabilitation is offered. They also pointed out that they possess valid street vendor identity cards, which they believe entitle them to protection or rehabilitation under existing policies. “We are not asking for charity — just a place to work. Our entire families depend on this. Without it, how do we survive?” vendors said.

For many, street vending was not merely a source of income but a livelihood built over years. Several had taken loans worth a few lakh rupees from banks and private lenders, relying on daily earnings to repay them. “We took loans believing our business would sustain us. Now everything has collapsed overnight,” they said.

Vendors alleged that the demolition was carried out in the presence of police using JCBs, with little or no time given to clear their belongings.