Hyderabad likely to record over 40°C for next 10 days

HYDERABAD: The IMD has issued an orange alert for parts of the state, warning that temperatures could increase by up to 3°C.

The alert has been sounded for Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal, where severe heatwave conditions are expected. All other districts remain under a yellow alert, indicating rising temperatures and the need for caution.

Earlier, the IMD had issued orange alerts for 10 districts on Saturday and 12 districts on Sunday, and forecast temperatures between 41°C and 45°C in 22 districts on Monday.

According to weather blogger T Balaji, from April 12, most parts of the state are expected to record temperatures above 40°C. Districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu may see temperatures between 42°C and 44°C. Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet and Jangaon are likely to record between 40°C and 42°C.

In and around Hyderabad, including Medchal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal, temperatures are expected to hover between 39°C and 41°C. The city may record around 40°C to 41°C for nearly 10 consecutive days.