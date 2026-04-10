Multiple fire mishaps across Hyderabad, no casualties

HYDERABAD: Multiple fire accidents were reported across the city on Thursday, though no casualties were recorded.

A major blaze broke out at a chemical factory in Jeedimetla, while another incident was reported in Bahadurpura, where decorative material caught fire. A separate fire alert was also received from Bahadurpally.

Fire officials said the blaze in Jeedimetla spread from a chemical godown to adjacent scrap and fabrication units, gutting three godowns. Fire tenders from Sanathnagar, Cantonment and Kukatpally rushed to

the spot and brought the fire under control. Officials said they received the first call at 7.23 am. The presence of solvents in the chemical unit led to the rapid spread of the fire.

The department said it is conducting awareness drives and urging establishments to strictly follow fire safety norms.