One killed as air compressor prank turns fatal in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old worker died after a co-worker allegedly inserted a high-pressure air compressor pipe into his body in a fatal workplace prank at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in Elikatta village, Shadnagar. The accused has been arrested.

The victim, Pawan Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was employed as a packing labourer at the unit. According to police, the incident occurred while Pawan was working in the packing section, his colleague Sai Kumar allegedly inserted the compressor pipe into him as a prank while he was bent over.

The high-pressure air caused severe internal injuries, and Pawan collapsed in pain.

Co-workers rushed him to a nearby Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Osmania General Hospital.

He was admitted for treatment but succumbed to injuries on April 6. Based on a complaint by the victim’s brother, Shadnagar police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.