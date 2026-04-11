Chef Javed: Taste of Tradition with a Global Journey

Twisted culinary tales and irresistible fusion came alive at Rean, The Leela Hyderabad, where Chef Javed curated an exclusive dining experience. Visiting the city for the very first time, the chef brought with him not just his creations but also an infectious energy — greeting guests with a warm smile and personally presenting dishes that reflected both passion and precision. CE caught up with the chef about his path, inspirations, and future plans.

Tell us about your journey.

My journey began in 1999 when I was training in Mumbai, where I had the opportunity to work with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. In 2002, I joined The Leela as a commis chef, and it feels incredibly special to return here in 2026 as a guest chef. Singapore played a significant role in shaping my career — I was a Michelin palate chef there in 2016 and went on to open a couple of restaurants focused on North Indian cuisine. I also served as the Corporate Head for Punjab Grill for 11 years and spent several years at a restaurant called Song of India in Singapore. In 2023, I moved to New York, where I introduced a concept called Chote Miya, with the idea of taking Indian food global. We also launched a kiosk serving South Indian dishes. Our company, Bombay Hospitality, runs multiple restaurants, including Bungalow by Chef Vikas Khanna. Soon, we plan to introduce Punjab Meat House, which will showcase delicacies from North-West Indian cuisine.