Don’t share your problems!

I am a sharer. Always have been. Life gets heavy, words pile up inside, and at some point they just need to come out. I don’t always need a solution. Sometimes I just need to say the thing out loud so my brain can move on to the next disaster.

What I’ve realised is this: people don’t listen to your problems. They audition for them.

You go to them with something simple, something small. And suddenly they’re pitching solutions like they’re on Shark Tank.

Here’s my situation. 75 percent of my problems can be solved with money. The remaining 25 percent can also be solved with money, just slightly more of it. So naturally, when I share that I’m struggling, people respond with suggestions that cost even more money.

I told a friend I was broke. He said, “Bro, invest in a YouTube course.” A paid course. To solve not having money. If I had money for the course, I wouldn’t need the course.

I told someone I was stressed about finances and couldn’t sleep. He said, “Take a week off in Goa.” I don’t need advice. I need UPI.

I didn’t even ask for any of this. I just needed someone to listen. I came with a problem, I got an itinerary.