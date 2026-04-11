Hyderabad moves to Aerreo’s beats

Hyderabad has a way of pulling artists back, and for Nikhil Mehta, popularly known as Aerreo, a DJ and music producer, the city feels less like a stop on tour and more like home. As he returned for yet another high-energy show, there was a sense of familiarity in the air, both for him and for the audience that had watched him grow over the years. In conversation with CE, he talks about performing in Hyderabad, love for producing music and more.
Talking about his frequent visits, Aerreo shared how the city has become a constant in his journey. “Hyderabad is one of my favourite cities to play, and we are here almost every Friday. It feels like a second home now,” he says.
Looking back, he recalled how his relationship with the city goes back years, filled with vivid memories from different phases of his career. “There are so many, I have been coming to Hyderabad since so many years. I used to come back when Prism Club & Kitchen was very famous, so I have quite a few memories there. Now with Quake Arena and Big Bull Club — there are moments like when we played Jhoom Barabar Jhoom song and a really cute girl tried to twirl me around, and there is something like this that happens every time at our show,” Aerreo smiles recalling the memory.
Food, of course, is an inseparable part of the Hyderabad experience, even if he is currently holding back. Speaking about it, he shares, “I am currently on a diet, but I have tried the Mandi, and I love Hyderabadi food. I love chicken and mutton, and there is this place called Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen, which I really love, although it has been a long time since I visited.”
For those who have never seen him live, Aerreo describes his sets as more than just music. “I would not say a set, it is more of a performance where we are putting up a performance for people to enjoy, and the music is mostly Bollywood commercials with hip hop, house, everything that people can relate to and enjoy, so there is a bit for everyone,” DJ narrates.
Aerreo explains how he reads the room before building his set further. He expresses, “What I do personally is I have a set of three to four songs that I start my set with and I know what I will be playing, which helps me to figure out the crowd. What types of songs will work for the crowd and which city, and accordingly I just do my set live and change the songs based on what people are vibing on.”
Despite the glamour associated with DJs, he is quick to address a common perception. “People think being a DJ means having girls all around and a casanova, playboy image. If you come to our shows, you will see it is very fun, and everyone is having a great time. But, as soon as my set is done, I go back to my room and sleep, because life on the other side is very different,” Aerreo highlights.
On dealing with online trolling, his approach is surprisingly relaxed. “I get a lot of hate on the internet. Honestly, I love it because it does not make a difference to me now. Since, I have learned the more people hate you it means the more good you are doing in life,” he shares, further talking about real life and stage life, “I would say the person on stage is a totally different identity, because in real life I am very introvert, I do not talk much. I am kind of shy, and I like staying by myself at home. However, on stage, I become someone else, and it feels easy. I go and do my thing. I believe having this different identity is important, as real life and stage life are absolutely different, and it is okay to have that.”
For Aerreo, the real work begins once the lights are off and the noise settles. Away from the stage, there is a clear shift in focus. Right now, the focus is on music. 2026 is intentional, a year to return to production and consistently create and release new tracks.