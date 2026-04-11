Hyderabad moves to Aerreo’s beats

On dealing with online trolling, his approach is surprisingly relaxed. “I get a lot of hate on the internet. Honestly, I love it because it does not make a difference to me now. Since, I have learned the more people hate you it means the more good you are doing in life,” he shares, further talking about real life and stage life, “I would say the person on stage is a totally different identity, because in real life I am very introvert, I do not talk much. I am kind of shy, and I like staying by myself at home. However, on stage, I become someone else, and it feels easy. I go and do my thing. I believe having this different identity is important, as real life and stage life are absolutely different, and it is okay to have that.”