IIIT-H researchers develop low-cost smart mattress to detect falls, monitor elderly health

HYDERABAD: For many elderly patients, the real danger is not the fall itself, but the delay in someone realising it has happened. Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) are working to address this gap with a low-cost, sensor-based smart mattress.

A team led by Prof Aftab Hussain from the Centre for VLSI and Embedded System Technologies is developing a low-cost smart mattress that can detect falls, monitor sleep and provide early warnings of health risks, all without using cameras or wearable devices.

The project has recently received support under the Young Faculty Research Fellowship (YFRF), a selective initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme.

Falls remain one of the biggest risks for older adults globally, often not because of the fall itself, but due to delayed response. Speaking to TNIE, Prof Aftab Hussain said, “In many cases, help arrives too late, not because care is unavailable, but because no one knows an incident has occurred. To address this gap, we are developing a mattress topper embedded with flexible pressure sensors. These sensors continuously track how a person lies, moves and shifts during sleep. The system can detect falls from the bed and even predict potential risks, such as when a person is lying too close to the edge.”