Le Café at NHCC: Global plates, local soul

It went a step further on the indulgence meter with the Garden Green Pizza, made with a selection of peppers, onion, and mushroom, followed by the Charcoal Strom Burger. The combination of braised pulled lamb in a charcoal bun, paired with smoked cheese and served with potato wedges, was a crowd-pleaser. For those who prefer a healthier option, the Organic Quinoa Salad with a dash of lemon dressing adds a refreshing zing.

One of the standout dishes was the Croissant with Masala Omelette. The savoury, buttery croissant served as the perfect vehicle for the rustic omelette inside. Add a side of French fries, and voilà!

We wrapped up with desserts that looked international yet felt distinctly Hyderabadi — Khubani Ka Semifreddo and Chef’s Crafted Shahi Tukda. The Khubani Ka Semifreddo was an elegant amalgamation of delicate apricots and creamy semifreddo, while the Chef’s Crafted Shahi Tukda featured fried sweetened bread layered with mascarpone cream and chocolate, finished with a hint of orange zest.

Apart from these, there is the usual spread of continental favourites — think artisanal sandwiches, wholesome salads, and flavourful puffs — alongside Indian classics that carry a comforting familiarity.