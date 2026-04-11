Le Café at NHCC: Global plates, local soul

A refreshed dining experience awaits at Le Café as it unveils its new menu at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. Known for its relaxed, all-day dining vibe, the café now brings a thoughtfully curated selection that blends global comfort with local flavours, making it an inviting stop for both casual diners and hotel guests.
The new menu strikes a balance between indulgence and freshness. From hearty breakfasts to healthy bites, the offerings are designed to suit every mood of the day. We sampled a few dishes, and it was delightful from the get-go. Beginning with Irish Coffee and the Signature Hot Chocolate Callebaut 811 — a smooth drink made with the finest Belgian dark chocolate and subtle vanilla notes — our afternoon had a delicious start.
It went a step further on the indulgence meter with the Garden Green Pizza, made with a selection of peppers, onion, and mushroom, followed by the Charcoal Strom Burger. The combination of braised pulled lamb in a charcoal bun, paired with smoked cheese and served with potato wedges, was a crowd-pleaser. For those who prefer a healthier option, the Organic Quinoa Salad with a dash of lemon dressing adds a refreshing zing.
One of the standout dishes was the Croissant with Masala Omelette. The savoury, buttery croissant served as the perfect vehicle for the rustic omelette inside. Add a side of French fries, and voilà!
We wrapped up with desserts that looked international yet felt distinctly Hyderabadi — Khubani Ka Semifreddo and Chef’s Crafted Shahi Tukda. The Khubani Ka Semifreddo was an elegant amalgamation of delicate apricots and creamy semifreddo, while the Chef’s Crafted Shahi Tukda featured fried sweetened bread layered with mascarpone cream and chocolate, finished with a hint of orange zest.
Apart from these, there is the usual spread of continental favourites — think artisanal sandwiches, wholesome salads, and flavourful puffs — alongside Indian classics that carry a comforting familiarity.
What stands out is the attention to detail in both presentation and flavour. Seasonal ingredients take centre stage, adding vibrancy to the dishes while ensuring a sense of novelty with every visit. The beverage menu, too, has been reimagined with a mix of refreshing coolers, classic coffees, and indulgent smoothies that complement the food perfectly.
The ambience at Le Café continues to be one of its biggest draws — bright, welcoming, and effortlessly chic. Whether it’s a quick coffee catch-up, a working lunch, or a laid-back evening meal, the space adapts seamlessly to every occasion. With the new menu in place, it further elevates its position as a go-to dining destination within NHCC.