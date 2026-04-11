Prime Hyderabad land parcels set for e-auction

HYDERABAD: Yet another prime Hyderabad land parcel is set to go under the hammer, with the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) preparing to conduct an e-auction of two land parcels on April 23.

The parcels, located in Survey No 30 of Osman Nagar village in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Sangareddy district, are classified as multi-use, allowing for commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, healthcare and entertainment purposes without the need for reclassification. Strategically located, the sites offer connectivity to Neopolis and the Financial District within 10 and 15 minutes, respectively.

The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for April 22. The upset price has been fixed at 39 crore per acre, with a minimum bid increment of 25 lakh per acre. The auction is expected to generate significant revenue for the state government.

In October 2025, TGIIC had earned a record Rs 3,135 crore from the sale of 18.67 acres in Raidurg, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a major destination for business and investment.