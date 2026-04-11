Taaruk Raina: Music Is My Purest Form of Expression

You’ve been to Hyderabad before. What do you enjoy most about the city?

I love Hyderabad. I was there for almost two months while shooting Mismatched Season 3, and I really got to explore the city, often on foot. I even got lost once, but that’s the best way to discover a place. What I love is the contrast — you have these buzzing tech hubs alongside the old, historic parts of the city. The food is amazing, the people are warm, and there are some beautiful spots too.