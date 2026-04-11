Taaruk Raina: Music Is My Purest Form of Expression

There’s a certain ease with which Taaruk Raina moves between music and performance — an instinctive rhythm that feels both intimate and expansive. As he gears up to return to Hyderabad for Jim Beam Jams on April 12 at One Golf Lawns, the singer-actor is set to share the stage with The Yellow Diary, bringing together two distinct sonic worlds in a format that thrives on spontaneity. Ahead of his show, Taaruk speaks about the collaboration, creative growth, and why music remains his most honest form of expression.
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Tell us about the show.
We’re coming down for Jim Beam Jams, and it’s going to be Taruk Raina Live alongside The Yellow Diary. What makes this special is that it’s not just two separate sets, it’s about collaboration. You don’t usually see two acts jamming together like this, which is exactly why the format exists. We did our first show in Delhi and had an incredible time — the energy, the people, everything just came together beautifully. We’re hoping to recreate that magic in Hyderabad. I’m really excited. Audiences will hear their favourite tracks from both acts individually, but there will also be a few surprises — moments where we come together and create something new on stage.
You’ve been to Hyderabad before. What do you enjoy most about the city?
I love Hyderabad. I was there for almost two months while shooting Mismatched Season 3, and I really got to explore the city, often on foot. I even got lost once, but that’s the best way to discover a place. What I love is the contrast — you have these buzzing tech hubs alongside the old, historic parts of the city. The food is amazing, the people are warm, and there are some beautiful spots too.
How important is fan love and what role does music play in your life?
I’m extremely grateful for every single person who’s supported me in either form. That’s what allows us to keep doing what we love. For me, music is storytelling but it’s deeply personal storytelling. When I’m acting, I’m playing someone else. But when I’m making music, I’m completely myself. It’s the purest form of expression I have.
How has your relationship with music evolved over the years?
The relationship itself hasn’t changed, it’s always been strong. What’s changed is that now I get to do this for a living. That’s a huge privilege. If you get to be a musician and sustain yourself through it, you’re incredibly lucky. That realisation has only deepened my connection with music.
You wear many hats — actor, singer, songwriter, performer. Which has been the most challenging?
Honestly, all of them. None of it is easy. If you want to be good at something, it takes work, no matter what the medium is.
Is there a particular track that hits differently during live performances?
Kho Gaye from Mismatched Season 2 is definitely a crowd favourite, it always lands beautifully in a live setting. Lately, Ruk Ja has been surprising. It has Kashmiri elements, and people didn’t expect how it would translate live. But audiences have really been connecting with it, which has been amazing to see.
With constant touring, how do you stay grounded?
The people around me — my friends and family — they keep me grounded. They give me a very real sense of where I stand and what I’m doing. Also, it’s taken time to get here. When you’ve worked your way up, you don’t really forget that. There’s no room to lose perspective.
When audiences show so much love for your music, how do you respond to that?
It comes with a sense of responsibility. It makes me want to keep creating music that people can turn to — whether they’re having a good time or going through something difficult. That’s what I want to do for as long as I can, give people music that stays with them.
Would you like to explore playback singing in the future?
That’s not really my decision, someone has to offer it to me. But of course, it would be a dream. India has some of the best music in the world, and there’s so much talent out there — not just among the biggest names, but everywhere. I’d just feel lucky to be given that opportunity.
What makes you say yes to a project?
I like trying new things. Even with acting, I’ve never really played a ‘normal’ character. I’m always drawn to something different, something that challenges me.
What’s next for you?
Operation Safed Sagar is expected to release around July on Netflix, though I’m not entirely sure about the final date yet. We’re also in the process of working on Mismatched Season 4, and there’s a lot of new music coming up. There’s plenty in the pipeline.