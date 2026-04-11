The ultimate golden grilled cheese moment

Then there is Prashant Sinha, owner of PS Cheese Cafe, Jubilee Hills, whose story with cheese feels like the turning point in this narrative. His journey did not begin with grilled cheese, but it led him there in the most unexpected way. He recalls how the pandemic pushed him to explore something he had always been curious about. “Before COVID, we had a burrata cheese and mozzarella cheese in the cafe, but during COVID, due to non-availability, we were lacking this, so I started reading about how we can make burrata because there was huge demand, and since it earlier came from Mumbai with very less shelf life and limited delivery, I explored making fresh cheese and that is how it began,” he shares.