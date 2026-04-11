Woman dies by suicide after forced HIV injection in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 22-year-old woman, who was forcibly injected with HIV-infected blood by a man who wanted to marry her, died by suicide at her residence under the Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits in Medchal district on Friday.

On March 11, the 24-year-old man, a relative of the victim, injected her with the infected blood after she refused to proceed with their proposed marriage upon learning that he was HIV+.

The following day, she fell ill. Her family took her to a doctor on March 13, where a clot mark was noticed on her forearm. On being questioned in the presence of her family, she stated that the accused had forcibly injected her with HIV-infected blood so that she would marry him. Police arrested the accused on March 14.