Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 4 crore to ‘master manipulator’

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police has registered a case against one Gagan Deep N and others for allegedly cheating one Mohd Khaja Naseeruddin of Rs 4 crore. The complaint detailed quite a sophisticated crime in which the accused used the names of some ministers and top officials in the Karnataka government.

Naseeruddin is the authorised representative of ANS Engineering, which handles external works and operations. The firm undertakes contracts for projects of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

According to the complaint, Naseeruddin used to visit the TGIIC office at Basheerbagh, where he met Gagan Deep. The latter introduced himself as the regional head (CSR) of Infosys Technologies in Bengaluru. He allegedly claimed to have links with Karnataka ministers and to be involved in the allocation and disbursement of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for government projects, including construction of buildings for government offices, schools and housing.

As part of an education programme under CSR initiatives, Gagan Deep allegedly stated that Infosys Technologies Limited had undertaken infrastructure development for new school buildings in rural Karnataka and offered Naseeruddin an opportunity to visit Bengaluru for site inspections.

Believing these claims, Naseeruddin travelled to Bengaluru in May 2025, where he was taken to inspect more than 30 government schools. Following this, ANS Engineering decided to undertake the projects and conveyed its acceptance. In response, Gagan Deep N issued a purported offer letter on behalf of Infosys Technologies Limited in May 2025, stating that the project, led by Anitha Ventures and represented by CS Bharath and Sreenivasa Reddy RV, would be subcontracted to ANS Engineering.

He then allegedly asked Naseeruddin to remit Rs 3 crore as Earnest Money Deposit to proceed. The complainant stated that all transactions took place at Infosys offices. The police are verifying this claim.