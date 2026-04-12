Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 4 crore to ‘master manipulator’

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police has registered a case against one Gagan Deep N and others for allegedly cheating one Mohd Khaja Naseeruddin of Rs 4 crore. The complaint detailed quite a sophisticated crime in which the accused used the names of some ministers and top officials in the Karnataka government.
Naseeruddin is the authorised representative of ANS Engineering, which handles external works and operations. The firm undertakes contracts for projects of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).
According to the complaint, Naseeruddin used to visit the TGIIC office at Basheerbagh, where he met Gagan Deep. The latter introduced himself as the regional head (CSR) of Infosys Technologies in Bengaluru. He allegedly claimed to have links with Karnataka ministers and to be involved in the allocation and disbursement of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for government projects, including construction of buildings for government offices, schools and housing.
As part of an education programme under CSR initiatives, Gagan Deep allegedly stated that Infosys Technologies Limited had undertaken infrastructure development for new school buildings in rural Karnataka and offered Naseeruddin an opportunity to visit Bengaluru for site inspections.
Believing these claims, Naseeruddin travelled to Bengaluru in May 2025, where he was taken to inspect more than 30 government schools. Following this, ANS Engineering decided to undertake the projects and conveyed its acceptance. In response, Gagan Deep N issued a purported offer letter on behalf of Infosys Technologies Limited in May 2025, stating that the project, led by Anitha Ventures and represented by CS Bharath and Sreenivasa Reddy RV, would be subcontracted to ANS Engineering.
He then allegedly asked Naseeruddin to remit Rs 3 crore as Earnest Money Deposit to proceed. The complainant stated that all transactions took place at Infosys offices. The police are verifying this claim.
Subsequently, Gagan Deep informed Naseeruddin about a meeting with Karnataka government representatives. Naseeruddin attended a conference on June 12, 2025, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru which was attended by Karnataka Ministers Madhu Bangarappa and KH Muniyappa, Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda, along with officials including Principal Secretary (Education) Rashmi Mahesh and others, according to the complaint.
The meeting allegedly pertained to the renovation of government schools and development of infrastructure under Infosys CSR funding in around 137 government schools in Bengaluru Rural district. During the meeting, Gagan Deep allegedly introduced Naseeruddin as an Infosys-approved vendor. The meeting details were also shared on social media by Madhu Bangarappa, the complaint added.
Later, Gagan Deep asked Naseeruddin to prepare a DPR and remit an additional EMD for the modified project. Acting on this, Naseeruddin paid `1 crore in favour of Anitha Ventures through demand drafts.
Following this, Gagan Deep issued a Letter of Award for the project titled Construction of Schools and Smart Class Rooms in Bangalore Rural District in favour of Naseeruddin. He also arranged multiple meetings with departmental officials to facilitate execution of a MoU between Infosys Technologies Limited and the Government of Karnataka.
On January 7, Gagan Deep, along with Nageshwar Rao from Bengaluru, allegedly took Naseeruddin to the office of an additional DGP, TGSP Battalions, at the DG Office in Lakdikapool, Hyderabad, on the pretext of introducing him for a drainage system project to be funded through Infosys CSR.
The complainant stated that he later came across a news report about a case registered in Bengaluru involving alleged impersonation and financial fraud. In that case, Mysore Mercantile Company Ltd accused a group led by Gagan Deep of posing as senior CSR officials of Infosys Technologies Limited and cheating the company of Rs 6 crore.
Realising that he had been cheated, Naseeruddin approached the CCS police. A case has been registered under relevant section of the BNS. Investigation is underway.