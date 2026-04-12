Vaisakhi celebrations from April 13 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 327th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day, also known as Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi), will be celebrated with religious fervour by the Sikh community in Telangana from April 13 to 15, 2026.

The main events will be organised under the aegis of Gurudwara Sahib Ameerpet, where devotees from Hyderabad and across the state are expected to participate.

The major celebrations on April 14 will include a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ (mass congregation) and a ‘Nagar Keertan’ (holy procession). The congregation will be held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playground, Ameerpet, from 11 am to 4.30 pm, featuring Gurbani keertans and kathas by noted ragis and scholars.

In the evening, a ‘Nagar Keertan’ will commence at 5.30 pm from the gurudwara and pass through Greenlands, Begumpet and Punjagutta before returning.

On April 13, ‘Amrit Sanchaar’ (holy baptism) will be conducted at 10.30 am at the gurudwara.

The celebrations will conclude with a ‘Vaisakhi Keertan Darbar’ (night congregation) on April 15 from 8.30 pm to 1.30 am at the Guru Gobind Singhji Playground, featuring devotional singing and discourses on Sikh teachings.