Vigilance uncovers private persons running the show in CURE offices in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance and Enforcement department has uncovered widespread irregularities during surprise inspections across multiple government departments and private establishments within the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area.

In the first week of April, 10 special teams inspected 20 government offices and several private units, covering departments such as Transport, Revenue, Municipal Administration, Registration, Environment & Forests, Energy, and Industries. The inspections were carried out at MRO offices in Bandlaguda, Falaknuma and Gandipet; SRO offices in Uppal, Ramanthapur and Moosarambagh; RTA offices in Khairatabad and Uppal; and GHMC offices at LB Nagar Circle and Kavadiguda (Circle-40), among others. Industrial areas, power utilities and manufacturing units were also examined.

Officials found a significant number of employees absent during inspections of around 500 personnel. The presence of middlemen was also detected, with private individuals handling official documentation and acting as intermediaries between applicants and staff. More than 500 applications were pending beyond stipulated timelines.

In the Transport Department, over 5,000 Registration Certificates (RCs) and driving licences remained undelivered. Authorities also flagged pending transport tax dues amounting to Rs 180.65 crore from 16,137 vehicles in Uppal RTO limits alone. In the power sector, more than 4,600 enforcement cases were pending, including electricity theft cases involving Rs 3.88 crore.

Several industries were found operating without mandatory approvals such as trade licences, fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and labour licences, raising concerns over regulatory compliance.

The initiative aims to promote planned urban development by strengthening infrastructure, boosting the service sector and relocating polluting or non-compliant industries. As part of this effort, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department has constituted a dedicated multi-disciplinary task force drawn from five regional units to monitor activities in the CURE region.

The department said such inspections will continue to safeguard government revenue and improve public service delivery.