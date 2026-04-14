18-year-old dies in car crash near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old college student died after the car she was travelling in rammed into a lorry on the ORR near Vattinagulapally on Sunday. Two others, including her sister, were injured.

The victim has been identified as Anjum, a second-year degree student. According to police, she had left her residence around 12 noon along with her younger sister.

Police said the driver rammed the car into a moving lorry and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn near Neopolis Layout around 3 pm. Anjum sustained grievous injuries and died.

The driver, Md Abdul Muktadar (20), and her sister were injured and shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The body was shifted to OGH for postmortem. A case has been registered.

MAN KILLED AS BIKE RAMS DIVIDER

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man died and another was critically injured in a road accident near PJR Flyover in Gachibowli in the early hours of Monday. The victim, Vikas Kumar Nepak, was travelling with friends towards Hafeezpet when the accident occurred. According to police, the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion lost control and rammed into a road divider.

Vikas sustained severe head injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Bharath Kumar, who was riding the motorcycle, suffered grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a Hitec City private hospital. His condition is reported to be critical.