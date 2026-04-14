Kayaka brings Vachana fusion to Hyderabad

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Kayaka works primarily with Kannada poetry from the 11th and 12th centuries, penned by ‘Vachanakaras’ as they are called. These writings stem from working class individuals like cobblers, weavers, barbers, sex workers, even thieves and contain powerful social commentary that still resonates. Selections of this poetry are re-imagined in a genre-fluid frame of contemporary music. Each composition is informed and driven by the lyric; and fuses musical styles from West-African folk, blues, jazz, rock and funk to Indian folk and classical. We introduce and present the songs in a way that allows the audience to experience the world of the Vachana movement. From upbeat grooves and driving rhythms to ambient ballads and subtle acoustic textures, Kayaka delivers a memorable and meaningful concert experience that speaks strongly to current times.