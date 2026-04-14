Man who sought Rs 2 crore dowry held for posing as FCI officer

HYDERABAD: The dowry was demanded. The amount was settled. The engagement was held. But the discovery that her fiance had faked his job prompted a woman to approach the police.

Chaitanyapuri police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly posing as an employee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The accused, Panasa Madhu, a native of Nalgonda district, had claimed to be working as a Grade-3 Technical Manager at FCI in Cherlapally. Police said he demanded `2 crore as dowry, which was later settled at `1.5 crore, and an engagement ceremony was held in Nalgonda.

According to police, Madhu later took the woman to his room on the pretext of a pre-wedding shoot, where he allegedly harassed her. She grew suspicious of his behaviour and credentials, and upon verification, the woman found that the accused had created a fake ID card and was not employed with FCI. She then approached the police.

Based on her complaint, Chaitanyapuri police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.