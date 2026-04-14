Pre-dawn demolition draws Telangana HC ire

HYDERABAD: Having heard “hundreds of cases”, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court noted that the HYDRAA had not placed any Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for demolitions in GHMC limits on record. Expressing strong disapproval, he directed the agency not to carry out demolitions except on river bodies, nalas and public roads.
The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by MA Shareef, a 98-year-old farmer from Ailapur village in Ameenpur mandal. He alleged that his ancestral property was demolished in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday.
According to the petitioner, officials entered his land around 4.30 am with police personnel and demolished a two-storey house, compound walls, water tank and animal sheds. He also alleged that CCTV equipment was taken away.
Senior advocate L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, described the incident as a ‘war-like scene’ and questioned the presence of unidentified personnel in civilian clothes. He argued that such actions violated earlier directions of the Supreme Court and High Court against early morning or weekend demolitions.
The court was informed that the petitioner’s ownership dates back to 1902. Justice Vijaysen expressed concern over the lack of notice and said demolitions without following due process were “shocking”.
He also questioned how authorities had allowed construction earlier if the structures were illegal, and later demolished them without proper procedure.
The court said that while HYDRAA may act in the public interest, including clearing encroachments, it must follow legal safeguards. It further directed that HYDRAA should not take action on internal roads or compound walls unless it frames and submits a proper SOP under relevant laws.
The case is part of a batch of petitions alleging high-handed actions in Ameenpur mandal.
HYDRAA ORDERED TO REMOVE NOTICE BOARD IN 48 HRS
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed HYDRAA to remove a public notice board put up on a disputed property within 48 hours. However, the court allowed the fencing at the site to remain until further orders. Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by N Jitendra and another.
The petitioners alleged that HYDRAA officials entered their land and installed a notice board and barbed wire fencing without prior notice or legal authority. The dispute relates to Plot Nos. 103 and 104 in Survey No. 105 at Siddivinayaka Nagar in Suraram village, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The petitioners sought the removal of the structures and protection from further interference.
HYDRAA told the court that the survey number belongs to a 1978 layout with only 102 plots, along with park land and internal roads. It said the disputed plots do not exist in the approved layout and fall under land meant for public use, including a park. It also stated that the petitioners’ request under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was not considered as the land is classified as open space.
The court noted that HYDRAA had installed the notice board despite pending civil cases and status quo orders, without taking prior permission from the court. The court directed both sides to maintain the status quo and posted the case to June 10.