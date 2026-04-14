Pre-dawn demolition draws Telangana HC ire

HYDERABAD: Having heard “hundreds of cases”, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court noted that the HYDRAA had not placed any Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for demolitions in GHMC limits on record. Expressing strong disapproval, he directed the agency not to carry out demolitions except on river bodies, nalas and public roads.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by MA Shareef, a 98-year-old farmer from Ailapur village in Ameenpur mandal. He alleged that his ancestral property was demolished in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday.

According to the petitioner, officials entered his land around 4.30 am with police personnel and demolished a two-storey house, compound walls, water tank and animal sheds. He also alleged that CCTV equipment was taken away.