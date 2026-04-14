Telangana HC orders more info on Salakam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: Noting that prima facie, encroachment on the lake bed was evident, Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) and the GHMC to furnish relevant information to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for appropriate notification of Salakam Cheruvu.

The judge was hearing a writ petition alleging encroachment of Salakam Cheruvu (HMDA Lake ID: 4001/1) by the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus, reportedly founded by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The petition, filed by Vijay Gopal, raised concerns over the alleged inaction by HYDRAA despite complaints dated August 24 and 26, 2024. The petitioner contended that authorities had failed to act against the alleged encroachment of the lake bed, while taking stringent action in cases involving economically weaker sections, thereby indicating selective enforcement of the law.

According to submissions, the educational campus, established in 2017 and currently running a residential school and junior college, has allegedly been constructed on land forming part of the lake area. The plea further highlighted environmental concerns, stating that encroachments on water bodies adversely affect the ecological balance.

The petitioner also pointed out that Hyderabad district has 27 lakes identified by HMDA, many of which are facing varying degrees of encroachment.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on April 30, 2026.