AI-powered Korean scalp therapy: Smart Scalp, Beautiful Hair

At a time when luxury beauty is evolving beyond aesthetics into deeply personalised, science-led experiences, Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa introduces a new benchmark with its AI-powered Korean scalp treatment, an innovation that places scalp health at the centre of modern haircare.

Housed within a sprawling 15,000 sqft private bungalow in Jubilee Hills, the newly launched flagship is less a salon and more an immersive beauty residence. Conceived by celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Florian Hurel, the space reflects a seamless dialogue between French minimalism and Indian richness — an environment designed to engage the senses as much as it elevates beauty rituals. Commenting on the Hyderabad space, Florian Hurel says, “Drawing inspiration from both France and India, I envisioned this space as an expression of a contemporary cultural dialogue. It harmonises the quiet restraint and structural elegance I inherited from France with the richness, warmth, and sensory depth I have come to cherish in India. To me, luxury today transcends the purely visual, it is profoundly emotional. It lies in crafting an environment that feels layered, immersive, and deeply intentional.” Florian has worked with leading Bollywood icons, including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Widely known for bringing a couture sensibility to hair and building one of India’s most recognisable luxury hair brands, he brings that same vision to the city.