Celestially sartorial by Raamz

The language of classic menswear often leans into a striking monochrome palette — black and white, timeless and powerful. Hyderabad-based designer Jeebu Phani Ram, founder of Raamz, builds on this aesthetic with his latest collection, Cyber Galaxy. In a candid conversation, he speaks about his journey, inspirations, and the philosophy that shapes his designs.
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Tell us about your passion for design.
My passion for design stems largely from films. Growing up, I watched series like Mahabharat and RoboCop, along with films across multiple languages, thanks to my parents. That exposure shaped my understanding of style and presentation from an early age. My mother, who painted on sarees, introduced me to art, while my upbringing in East Godavari — surrounded by nature — gave me a deep sense of aesthetics. I was also actively involved in sports during my childhood. Over time, without even realising it, I began observing details closely — fabrics, silhouettes, colours — everything. My father was into business, and being around that environment helped me understand entrepreneurship. So, in a way, I inherited business acumen from my father and artistic sensibility from my mother — both of which shaped my journey.
Tell us about the collection Cyber Galaxy.
The name Cyber Galaxy is inspired by ‘Cyberabad’ — a blend of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The idea comes from the night sky — the way stars and the moon create a certain visual mood. Hyderabad, especially at night, is vibrant. People may compromise on many things, but never on how they present themselves. There’s always an element of glamour and celebration, and that’s what this collection reflects.
Was it challenging when you first started designing?
I don’t see things as challenges, I see them as opportunities to explore. Once I decide to do something, I push boundaries and experiment. That mindset has shaped my journey, and I’ve been consistently practising and evolving over the years.
You’ve styled many celebrities. Who stands out?
As a designer, it’s difficult to single out one person. Every celebrity brings their own personality and style. Working with them has been a rewarding experience, especially when audiences appreciate how their favourite stars look. That, for me, is the biggest achievement.
Most of your collections feature black and white. Why is that?
Personally, I love colours and often encourage my clients to experiment. But when it comes to celebrities, they tend to gravitate towards monochrome tones — blacks, greys, blues — colours that are perceived as strong and masculine. For Cyber Galaxy, the inspiration comes from the night sky, where you primarily see shades of black, white, grey, and hints of gold. That visual language defines the collection.
Do you adapt your designs based on trends?
I don’t follow trends, I believe in creating them. For me, design is rooted in strong aesthetics and ethics. I prefer to set my own direction rather than follow what’s already out there.
Have any celebrities complimented your designs?
Almost everyone I’ve worked with has appreciated the brand and the designs. For instance, Chiranjeevi garu wore a Nehru jacket with a kurta and dhoti for the Gaddar Awards and loved it so much that he purchased the outfit. Actors like Adivi Sesh and Nagarjuna garu have also shared their appreciation. Recently, we styled a suit for actor Sharwanand, and despite working under tight timelines, the outcome was something he really admired. He mentioned it was one of his best looks, which was very gratifying.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion, to me, is about strong aesthetics and individuality. It’s about not worrying about others’ opinions but building your own identity. Knowledge and experience play a huge role, and it’s a continuous learning process. Above all, I want people to respect clothing — because it’s a powerful form of expression.
Any expansion plans?
At the moment, I’m focused more on the quality of my work rather than expansion. Wherever I work, there should be a sense of satisfaction, and I want my designs to reach more people organically.
Are you planning to venture into womenswear?
I do enjoy designing for women, but currently, our focus remains on menswear. That said, we have started working on suits for women and plan to strengthen that segment in the next six months. A well-tailored suit can make a woman look incredibly powerful, and that’s something we want to explore further.