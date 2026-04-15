Celestially sartorial by Raamz

Most of your collections feature black and white. Why is that?

Personally, I love colours and often encourage my clients to experiment. But when it comes to celebrities, they tend to gravitate towards monochrome tones — blacks, greys, blues — colours that are perceived as strong and masculine. For Cyber Galaxy, the inspiration comes from the night sky, where you primarily see shades of black, white, grey, and hints of gold. That visual language defines the collection.



Do you adapt your designs based on trends?

I don’t follow trends, I believe in creating them. For me, design is rooted in strong aesthetics and ethics. I prefer to set my own direction rather than follow what’s already out there.



Have any celebrities complimented your designs?

Almost everyone I’ve worked with has appreciated the brand and the designs. For instance, Chiranjeevi garu wore a Nehru jacket with a kurta and dhoti for the Gaddar Awards and loved it so much that he purchased the outfit. Actors like Adivi Sesh and Nagarjuna garu have also shared their appreciation. Recently, we styled a suit for actor Sharwanand, and despite working under tight timelines, the outcome was something he really admired. He mentioned it was one of his best looks, which was very gratifying.

