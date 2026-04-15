Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Unseen weight of fatigue

For many people, fatigue is something a good night’s sleep can fix. But for those living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), everyday life feels like an uphill climb, even when medical tests appear normal and reassuring.

Explaining what happens inside the body, Dr A Santosh Sriram, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, says the condition goes far beyond simple tiredness. “CFS affects the brain and nervous system through dysregulation of neurotransmitters, altered autonomic function, and impaired energy metabolism. Patients commonly experience brain fog, poor concentration, memory difficulties, sleep disturbances, headaches, and increased pain sensitivity. A key feature is post-exertional malaise, where even minimal physical or mental activity leads to disproportionate worsening of symptoms. These changes reflect complex interactions between the central nervous system, immune system, and stress-response pathways,” says Dr Santosh.

Adding context to how it presents clinically, Dr Shraddha Sanghani, consultant internal medicine at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, points out how it differs from routine fatigue. “CFS, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, is a complex and often misunderstood condition characterised by persistent, unexplained fatigue lasting more than six months. Unlike regular tiredness which improves with rest, CFS fatigue is profound, not relieved by sleep, and often worsens with physical or mental activity (a feature called post-exertional malaise). Common contributing factors include viral infections, immune system dysregulation, hormonal imbalances, and psychological stress,” explains Dr Shraddha.