Colours, Gatka skills & devotion on display at Vaisakhi celebrations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Vaisakhi, marking the 327th Khalsa Saajna Diwas, was celebrated with devotion and vibrant festivities by the Sikh community in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The celebrations featured Gurbani keertans, sermons by renowned preachers, a colourful Nagar Keertan procession, Gatka martial art displays and the serving of Guru ka Langar.

The main event was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Playground in Ameerpet, organised by the Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet committee. Hundreds of devotees from different communities attended the Vishaal Deewan, which began in the morning and continued till evening.

Renowned Ragi Jathas and preachers, including Bhai S Gurdev Singh (Australia), Gyani Gagandeep Singh (Patna Sahib), Bhai S Manpreet Singh (Delhi) and Bhai Veer Singh (Hyderabad), rendered keertans and delivered sermons on the values of the Khalsa Panth. After the congregation, Guru ka Langar was served to all devotees.

Later in the evening, a large Nagar Keertan was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, passing through Greenlands, Begumpet and Punjagutta before returning to the gurudwara.

The procession included the carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahib on a decorated vehicle, religious flag bearers and keertan groups. Sikh youth performed Gatka, showcasing traditional martial art skills, drawing attention from onlookers along the route.