Kiran Ved: Own your everyday glam

Her own journey into makeup has been anything but conventional. Reflecting on the shift, she shares, “I have been a finance professional, then I made a career switch as my husband and I own a salon located in Yapral near Secunderabad. I started off as a nail artist, and then I eventually got into makeup, as I have always had a passion and interest in this field, which started as an amateur, and then I got professionally trained. Now I want to start with self-makeup, and also get into tutoring other makeup artists, too, as my plan.”

Kiran also highlights one essential step that many often overlook. “Skin prep and skin care are a must. You need to have that proper base for makeup to actually set,” she explains, adding that understanding undertones and shade matching can completely change the final look.

As she gears up for the upcoming session, Kiran is already thinking ahead. She concludes, “I would plan to conduct master classes for other makeup artists, and if everything works well, I will soon do that too. I am also very keen on opening a separate studio space for makeup, while consultations and trials continue in the current space, and hoping to open one in the heart of the city for clients.”