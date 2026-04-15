Kiran Ved: Own your everyday glam

Learning to look good should not feel out of reach, and that is exactly where makeup artist Kiran Ved steps in, turning everyday makeup into something personal, practical and empowering through her upcoming self-makeup workshop on April 18 at Jubilee Hills, where she hopes to help people understand their own faces better, pick the right products, and feel confident enough to create their own flawless looks without always depending on a professional Explaining what the day will look like, Kiran shares that the session is designed to be hands-on and engaging. She says, “It is a self-makeup workshop which is a look and learn session where I will give a live demo on a model, followed by a self-practice session under my guidance, where products like foundation, stencils and mixing palettes will be provided for practice, while a small kit with essentials will be given away.”
For Kiran, the idea behind the workshop comes from a very real gap. She points out, “The wedding season is around the corner, and mostly brides-to-be or guests’ makeup has become very important for any event you step out for. For hair and everything, you want it done well and look presentable. Every time you cannot afford a makeup artist, as they charge a lot, but you still want to look good, knowing the right techniques helps. Makeup also feels like a pampering session.”
Talking about the structure, she keeps expectations clear and realistic. “It’s going to be a one day workshop, like 10 am to 6 pm, it’s where self-practice will be after the demo or along with it, and I’m planning freebies, a customised makeup kit, games, a kind of girls’ workshop,” she says, adding that the goal is to help people get started with the basics and build confidence.
Her own journey into makeup has been anything but conventional. Reflecting on the shift, she shares, “I have been a finance professional, then I made a career switch as my husband and I own a salon located in Yapral near Secunderabad. I started off as a nail artist, and then I eventually got into makeup, as I have always had a passion and interest in this field, which started as an amateur, and then I got professionally trained. Now I want to start with self-makeup, and also get into tutoring other makeup artists, too, as my plan.”
Kiran also highlights one essential step that many often overlook. “Skin prep and skin care are a must. You need to have that proper base for makeup to actually set,” she explains, adding that understanding undertones and shade matching can completely change the final look.
As she gears up for the upcoming session, Kiran is already thinking ahead. She concludes, “I would plan to conduct master classes for other makeup artists, and if everything works well, I will soon do that too. I am also very keen on opening a separate studio space for makeup, while consultations and trials continue in the current space, and hoping to open one in the heart of the city for clients.”