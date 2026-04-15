Man, toddler son killed in Outer Ring Road crash near Pedda Amberpet

HYDERABAD: A software engineer and his two-and-a-half-year-old son died after their car rammed into a water tanker on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Pedda Amberpet on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, Veda Prakash Reddy (37), was travelling with his wife Hima Bindu, son Arjun, his cousin Durga Prasad Reddy and his wife Srija from Hanamkonda to Bonguloor.

When the car neared the 101-km stretch on the ORR, close to the Pedda Amberpet–Bonguloor toll plaza, it rammed into a water tanker.

Police said the tanker was stationed in the first lane near the central divider and was being used to water roadside trees.

Veda died on the spot, while the injured were shifted to DRDO Apollo Hospital. Arjun later died while undergoing treatment. The condition of the other injured persons is reported to be serious.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.