Smile Freely: Why Cosmetic Dentistry Isn’t Just for Celebrities

Smile and say cheese… A simple phrase, yet for many, it comes with hesitation. How often have you found yourself holding back your smile, conscious of your teeth? What if confidence was just a transformation away?

Enter cosmetic dentistry, an advanced, ever-evolving field that seamlessly blends science with aesthetics to enhance your smile. In essence, it focuses on refining the appearance of your teeth, from correcting misalignment and closing gaps to treating gum concerns and achieving that coveted luminous whiteness.

Dr Aabha Kandlikar, general dental surgeon and co-founder of Dr Rohit’s Om Dental Care Clinic, explains, “Cosmetic dentistry involves procedures like teeth whitening, veneers and laminates, dental bonding using tooth-coloured resin, crowns, and even gum contouring with lasers — all of which contribute to smile designing.” At its core, it is about creating a smile that feels as good as it looks.

The appeal lies in its transformative potential. Treatments such as dental bonding can reshape and refine teeth, while gum contouring can balance a ‘gummy’ smile. Even a single session of teeth whitening can deliver instantly noticeable results.