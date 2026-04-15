Two booked in Rs 50 crore jewellery deal fraud case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police registered a case against two individuals for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 50.8 crore on the pretext of securing the release of jewellery from the government and offering him a share in it.

The complainant, Rajesh Agarwal, said that in 2016, Md Zakir Osman, along with Sukesh Gupta, approached him seeking monetary and administrative assistance to secure the release of five jewellery boxes from the custody of the Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records. They assured him a share in the jewellery once it was released.

Relying on their assurances that the arrangement would be profitable and that he would be allotted a share in the jewellery boxes upon their release, Rajesh entered into an MoU on October 3, 2016, agreeing to provide monetary assistance exclusively for the purpose.

Subsequently, Rajesh allegedly transferred Rs 50.8 crore to entities — Aashi Realtors, MBS Jewellers Pvt Ltd and MBS Impex Pvt Ltd — owned, operated and managed by Sukesh Gupta between June 2016 and February 2018.