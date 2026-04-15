Two in police net over job fraud racket in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have busted an alleged overseas job fraud racket and arrested two key accused for cheating job seekers.

The arrested have been identified as Lanka Nirupama, vice-president (south zone), and Mamidi Arun Raj, regional manager (Telangana) of an organisation operating under the name “Trivial Chapter”.

According to police, the accused lured unemployed youth with promises of jobs in European countries such as Greece and Romania, collecting Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from each victim. They allegedly issued fake offer letters and stopped communication after receiving the money.

Police said the group used social media to pose as a legitimate consultancy despite not having a valid Recruitment Agent licence from the Ministry of External Affairs. Fake documents were also created to gain credibility. Efforts are underway to arrest eight other accused, including the firm’s founder, CEO and visa department head. Police said similar cases were reported earlier in the KPHB police station limits.