Art and history unite at Mehfil-e-Mahalaqa

The idea for the exhibition, he says, comes from a deeply personal space. Talking about his journey as an artist, he says, “Ever since I was a kid, I have had an attachment with old buildings, old structures, antiques and vintage items, and the second thing was art. When I was a kid, I was always confused between the two. I want to have a palace and all my antiques, but I also want to have my own art exhibitions, and my art themes have changed over time. After a few years, I started sketching, and I think this is my niche, where I am excelling and getting a name, and when you combine both the topics, old traditional structures and sketching, this is what is fruitful for me…”