Divy Nidhi Sharma’s grammar of feeling

But if the beginnings were organic, Chiraiya proved to be one of his most challenging creative journeys. Divy admits that when he first began writing it, he was overwhelmed. “I remember telling my wife that I couldn’t do this, that I wasn’t able to do justice to the story,” he shares. It was her reassurance that pushed him forward. She urged him not to be intimidated by the subject or his lack of lived experience, but to lean into empathy. He expresses, “I gave it everything I had. But it was a tough journey. To write those sequences, you have to put yourself in the shoes of both the victim and the oppressor. It was more difficult than even watching it.”