GHMC urges property owners to utilise Early Bird Scheme

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) have asked property owners to pay property tax for 2026–27 in April to avail a 5% rebate under the Early Bird Scheme (EBS). The rebate applies only to the current financial year and not to arrears.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and MMC Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy said the rebate was available only till April 30.

GHMC has set a property tax target of Rs 1,166 crore for 2026–27. As of April 14, it collected Rs 93.02 crore from 1.11 lakh properties under EBS, with Rs 4.71 crore given as rebate. Officials said collections are slightly lower than last year and focus is being placed on commercial properties.

MMC has set a target of Rs 593 crore. It collected Rs 61.95 crore from 93,528 properties under EBS till April 14, with Rs 3.12 crore given as rebate.

In the corresponding period last year, the properties in what are now the GHMC limits yielded Rs 416.68 crore while those in MMC limits yielded Rs 240.19 crore under the scheme.