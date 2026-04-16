Hyderabad court grants bail to two AR SIs in Rs 1 lakh bribery case

HYDERABAD: A month after two Armed Reserve Sub-Inspectors were arrested by the ACB in a bribery case, a Nampally court granted them bail with riders on Wednesday.

The accused, Pramod Goud and Jatavath Babu Naik, both from the 2020 batch, were arrested on March 9 for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from an accused. They were posted at the LB Nagar Cyber Crime Police Station.

During the bail hearing, defence counsel argued that the officers neither demanded nor accepted any bribe and alleged that the complainant had misled ACB officials and falsely implicated them. The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the investigation was still pending, including recording statements under Section 180(3) of the BNSS and the collection of documentary evidence.

After hearing both sides, the court granted bail with conditions. The accused were directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each with two sureties, appear before the Investigating Officer every Monday, and not influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

According to ACB officials, the officers had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in exchange for issuing a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS instead of arresting him in a cybercrime case. The duo were reportedly caught in a trap laid by the ACB near LB Nagar Cross Roads.