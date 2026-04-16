Hyderabad's biggest sing-along concert turning live music into conversations

HYDERABAD: Live music in Hyderabad is beginning to sound different — not just from the stage, but from the crowd itself. At sing-along events across the city, audiences are no longer passive listeners; they are singing along, responding to cues, and becoming an integral part of the performance. This shift is not merely about a new format, but a transformation in how people are choosing to experience music today.

At events like Mic-less with Merakee that’s happening on April 18, Telugu’s biggest sing-along show at Shilpakala Vedika, there is little room for passive engagement. Lyrics are projected, cues guide participation, and gradually, hesitation gives way to involvement. The format demands attention and, in doing so, offers something people increasingly crave — a sense of presence.

Vidya Sivalenka, who hosts these events, puts it simply: “You can’t really be half-present here. You have to be fully involved to experience the show.” She adds that while many walk in as observers, they quickly become participants as the energy builds.

For musicians, this evolution has redefined the very nature of performance. Ganesh Krovvidi, a vocalist with the Merakee band, says, “It doesn’t feel like we are performing to an audience. It feels like we are performing with them.” Meanwhile, guitarist George Mullar Pilli echoes the sentiment: “The audience becomes part of the music itself. It’s no longer separate from the stage.”

There is also a psychological dimension to this shift. In an age of constant distraction, experiences that demand focus and participation feel inherently more rewarding. Singing together reduces self-consciousness and fosters a sense of collective comfort, allowing individuals to express themselves more freely.