N SPACE TECH: Making India’s signal powerhouse

What gap in India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem were you trying to fill when you founded N SPACE TECH in 2020?

Initially, we started with space, not with defence, but now the majority of our contracts are from defence. When I started, I focused on small satellites — nano satellites, to be specific. At that time, there were not many CubeSat-making companies in India. Most companies were either importing CubeSat subsystems or charging very high amounts, especially for students.

So the problem was that either the systems were not made in India, or they were very expensive. I wanted to enter that space and solve this issue. We began manufacturing all subsystems in India — from design to assembly to testing. We tested our subsystems through ISRO’s PSLV POEM C60 Platform 2.