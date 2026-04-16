Night of nostalgia with Harris Jayaraj

Music composer Harris Jayaraj has long captivated audiences with a musical journey that seamlessly bridges emotion and spectacle. With chartbusters from films like Orange, Ghajini and Aparichitudu, his work has not only defined Tamil cinema but also left an indelible mark on Telugu audiences. Known for his understated charm and affable personality, the composer is now set to perform in Hyderabad for the very first time. Ahead of his much-anticipated concert on April 26 at Boulder Hills, he opens up about the experience, the scale of the show, and the stories behind his music.
Excerpts
Tell us about the concert.
This concert is incredibly special. I will be performing with 13 singers who originally rendered these songs, along with 12 musicians who were part of the original compositions. I will be on stage as well, with nine keyboards, creating a fully immersive live experience. Beyond the songs, we will also present background scores from some of our most loved films. What makes this concert truly unique is its scale — we’re using 202 subwoofers and a total of 278 speakers, making it one of the largest sound setups in the country. All the audio equipment has been specially imported from Europe and the US. Since this is my first concert in Hyderabad, we wanted it to be unforgettable. We’ve been rehearsing for nearly a year, and another highlight is that this will be a 100 percent Telugu concert — a celebration of his 25 years of Telugu music. The show begins at 6 pm, and it’s designed to be a complete musical experience.
Can you tell us about the classics that will be performed?
We’ll be performing songs from Cheli like Manohara, along with tracks from Aparichitudu, Ghajini, Surya Son of Krishnan, and, of course, almost all the songs from Orange and Munna, among others.
How was your experience working with the singers and musicians again?
It was emotional, but I had to set those feelings aside and focus on rehearsals. I’m very particular about lyrics — the words, pronunciation, everything has to be perfect. We even had a supervisor to ensure that every word is delivered accurately. What’s exciting is that the singers will also be performing choreography. I wanted the performers themselves to own the stage — no separate dancers. The stage will belong entirely to the singers and musicians. Interestingly, Prabhu Deva’s brother is choreographing the acts, so there’s a lot of energy and movement being built into the show.
Is there one song that is really close to your heart?
All 33 songs we are performing are close to my heart. I honestly cannot choose just one. Each song carries its own memory — not just for me, but for listeners as well. In my concerts in Chennai, I’ve seen people propose, celebrate love, and even mark life-changing moments through these songs. Music connects with people in deeply personal ways, and to me, all my songs are like my babies.
What is one challenge you’ve overcome in your career?
I wouldn’t call anything a challenge. Composing music has always been a joy for me. Even today, I continue to enjoy the process — it has never felt like pressure.
Was there a song that was particularly difficult to compose?
O Sukumari from Aparichitudu was quite challenging. It’s a pure classical composition, and it was my first collaboration with Shankar Mahadevan in that space. I had never composed a classical song before. In that film, I had the opportunity to work on two songs — O Sukumari and Jiyyagari. The experience was completely new, but incredibly fulfilling. O Sukumari, especially, remains close to my heart — the way it was sung, the lyrics, everything came together beautifully. It left me feeling deeply grateful as a composer.