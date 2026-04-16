Night of nostalgia with Harris Jayaraj

Tell us about the concert.

This concert is incredibly special. I will be performing with 13 singers who originally rendered these songs, along with 12 musicians who were part of the original compositions. I will be on stage as well, with nine keyboards, creating a fully immersive live experience. Beyond the songs, we will also present background scores from some of our most loved films. What makes this concert truly unique is its scale — we’re using 202 subwoofers and a total of 278 speakers, making it one of the largest sound setups in the country. All the audio equipment has been specially imported from Europe and the US. Since this is my first concert in Hyderabad, we wanted it to be unforgettable. We’ve been rehearsing for nearly a year, and another highlight is that this will be a 100 percent Telugu concert — a celebration of his 25 years of Telugu music. The show begins at 6 pm, and it’s designed to be a complete musical experience.