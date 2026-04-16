Sexual harassment case registered as row over pet dog escalates between Telangana officers

HYDERABAD: A dispute between two senior officers residing in official quarters in Banjara Hills has escalated into a sexual harassment case, allegedly triggered by a complaint over a pet dog soiling a common area.

Banjara Hills police have registered a case against an Indian Forest Service officer, Suthan SP, following a complaint by a 33-year-old Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the officer returned home and heard a commotion from the neighbouring house. Her staff informed her that Suthan had been shouting, banging doors and repeatedly coming in and out of his house for nearly two hours, allegedly abusing her staff and objecting to her pet dog.

The complainant alleged that the officer used abusive language, imitated her in Hindi and shouted phrases directed at her and her dog. He also allegedly threw a flower pot kept in the common area downstairs. She further stated that when she came out, the accused allegedly made inappropriate and sexually coloured remarks towards her and repeated them.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (insult to modesty of a woman), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult) of the BNS. Investigation is under way.