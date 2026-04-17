Four arrested for assaulting, tying up SC woman over dispute in Edira village

HYDERABAD: Chowdarigudem police under the Future City commissionerate arrested four persons in connection with the assault and degrading treatment of a woman in Edira village on the night of April 14.

Police said the victim belongs to the SC community. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused attacked and injured her over a personal dispute. They allegedly tied her up, assaulted her and behaved in a degrading manner.

On receiving information, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The injured woman was shifted for treatment and, according to doctors, sustained serious injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 127(2), 118(2), 74, 352, 79 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3(2)(v), 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST Act. Further investigation is underway.