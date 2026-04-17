Jealousy-driven aunt forces four-year-old to drink acid in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Medipally police registered a case against a 21-year-old woman for allegedly forcing her co-sister’s son to drink acid, reportedly because her own son was not pampered as much as him at home in Boduppal. The incident took place on April 9 evening, and the four-year-old boy, P Karthik, was admitted to and later discharged from a private hospital.

The boy’s mother, Parvatam Sandhya, told police that she lives in a joint family with her in-laws. She has one daughter and one son. Also living with them are Parvatam Jagadeesh and his wife Manjula, who also have a son. All of them reside together as one family.

However, Manjula reportedly argued repeatedly with Sandhya, alleging that her father-in-law, Santosh Kumar, showed more affection towards Karthik and less towards her son. When the issue was brought to his notice, he clarified that he treats all children equally.

Sandhya alleged that on one occasion, while her son was playing in the bedroom, Manjula closed the boy’s mouth and nose and held his hands. When questioned, Manjula reportedly said she was playing with the children.