Osmania General Hospital PG student dies by suicide in hostel; stress and course allocation under scrutiny

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student at Osmania General Hospital allegedly died by suicide after injecting himself with an overdose of sedatives in his hostel room at Afzalgunj on Thursday.

The deceased, Katravath Suresh, was a native of Jedcherla in Mahbubnagar district. He was a first-year postgraduate student in General Surgery and had joined the course around three months ago.

On Thursday morning, when he did not open the door, his friends knocked repeatedly but got no response. Suspecting something was wrong, they broke open the door and found him lying unconscious.

He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A student from Osmania Medical College told TNIE that Suresh had reportedly wanted to pursue General Medicine but could not secure the required rank and was allotted General Surgery instead. Police said Suresh was under stress and had been reportedly undergoing treatment for depression.

Police suspect that dissatisfaction with his course may have led him to take the extreme step. No suicide note was found in his room.

Suresh’s mother alleged that he died due to pressure from seniors. She, along with their relatives and students, staged a protest in front of the college.

Afzalgunj police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNSS and launched an investigation.