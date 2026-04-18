A night of perfect cocktail balance

Some evenings linger more than others, not because of how much you drank, but how each sip made you pause. At Butterfly High in Raidurg, An Evening of Balance Perfect played out in that quiet, unhurried way, where every cocktail felt considered. As the space filled and conversations grew, Rohit Dekh’s bar takeover slipped into an easy rhythm, drawing people in to stay a little longer.

Rohit, who has spent years travelling in and out of the city, doesn’t approach Hyderabad like a guest. “I am always in Hyderabad. I work for Diageo as a brand ambassador, and I have been here for five years,” he says.