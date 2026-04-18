A night of perfect cocktail balance

Some evenings linger more than others, not because of how much you drank, but how each sip made you pause. At Butterfly High in Raidurg, An Evening of Balance Perfect played out in that quiet, unhurried way, where every cocktail felt considered. As the space filled and conversations grew, Rohit Dekh’s bar takeover slipped into an easy rhythm, drawing people in to stay a little longer.
Rohit, who has spent years travelling in and out of the city, doesn’t approach Hyderabad like a guest. “I am always in Hyderabad. I work for Diageo as a brand ambassador, and I have been here for five years,” he says.
The Berry & Barrel sets the tone with its raspberry-tomato mix, brightened by orange bitters, while The Black Trail, built with green apple cordial, basil, and soda, feels like a clean, refreshing break. Midnight Walker moves into a more indulgent space with pineapple, citrus, and a surprising tiramisu note, layered further with saline for depth. Then comes Charred Black Coconut, where passionfruit meets charred bell pepper and coconut soda, bringing together smokiness and tropical sweetness in a way that lingers. All the cocktails are built on a base of Johnnie Walker Black Label, tying the menu together with its signature smoky, balanced character.
Even the names come from that process. “I always take inspiration from the barrels, or maybe from the ingredients themselves, and from the whisky only,” narrates Rohit.
What stood out was his belief that a drink is as much about what you know as what you taste. “When I was creating this menu, there was one agenda set in my mind: I was working to balance the flavours of Black Label — its smokiness, richness, and boldness — while also getting the fruitiness and the right flavours in my drinks,” he explains, pointing to the subtle psychology behind mixology.
At Butterfly High, this kind of experience was intentional. Nikhil Rochlani, managing partner at Butterfly High and director of beverage programmes, shared that Hyderabad’s evolving palate has pushed them to think differently. “Each market has its own way of functioning. What we understood with Hyderabad is that the city likes doing new and innovative things. We realised we should be doing a lot of pop-ups and bar takeovers, getting some artists in, creating a vibe and buzz, because Hyderabad likes experimenting,” he shares.
Explaining how season, market demand, and customer preferences shape their approach, he notes, “It depends on the month and the concept. In summer, you pick someone focused on ingredient-driven cocktails. Markets work differently, and you cater to demand while guiding mixologists based on what customers want. Summer leans towards gin, tequila, white spirits, and wines, while winter allows whiskey-heavy menus, although Hyderabad prefers whiskey. Concepts come from consumer feedback and in-house curation.”
By the time the evening came to an end, it left behind more than drinks, a quiet, lasting feeling of balance, warmth, and ease.