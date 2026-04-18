A taste of Bengal in Hyderabad

For a Bengali, a glimpse of Jhal Muri or Phuchka, or even the aroma of Kolkata Biryani outside the City of Joy, evokes a rush of emotions, overwhelming the senses with pure delight. Hyderabad briefly turned unmistakably Bengali this Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year, with a thoughtfully curated food pop-up Baisakhi Bhuri Bhoj at Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad, where food lovers gathered to celebrate the festival through flavours that felt both nostalgic and transportive.
The pop-up captured the essence of Bengal’s culinary heritage, offering a menu that balanced authenticity with refined presentation. The meal began with Tarmuj ar Pudina Patta Sharbat, a refreshing drink that was perfect for tackling the heatwave while gently preparing the palate for the onslaught of flavourful indulgence. Among the starters were the quintessential Vegetable Chop and the delightful Echor Chingri Chop. Adding to the experience was a live counter serving Jhal Muri and Phuchka — their tanginess and crunch instantly transporting us back to streets of Bengal.
The mains presented an expansive spread suited for vegetarians and meat lovers alike — or simply Bengalis, who happily enjoy everything. From Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Narkel Diye Cholar Dal, Chanar Dalna, Basanti Pulao and Luchi to Kolkata Mutton Biryani, Kosha Mangsho and Rui Posto, every dish did justice to the palate. The undeniable crowd favourite was the indulgent pairing of Luchi and Kosha Mangsho, closely followed by the Kolkata Mutton Biryani.
No Bengali feast is complete without chutneys, and this spread did not disappoint. There were four varieties, each more delightful than the other — Kacha Aamer Chutney, Amsotto Khejur Chutney, Tomato Chutney and the ever-fun Plastic Chutney. Relishing these alongside Basanti Pulao, the meal concluded on a sweet note with Mishti Doi, Mihi Dana and Rasogolla.
What truly stands out in celebrations like these is the seamless blending of geographies. While hilsa may travel miles and certain ingredients remain elusive, the essence of Bengali cuisine — its delicate balance of sweetness, spice and sentiment — continues to thrive. In many ways, such pop-ups are more than seasonal indulgences; they are cultural bridges, fleeting yet powerful reminders that while festivals may evolve with migration, they never lose their emotional core.